Gabriel Ray Davis


2020 - 2020
Gabriel Ray Davis Obituary
Gabriel Ray Davis

Chillicothe - Gabriel Ray Davis, of Chillicothe, treasured son of Chris and Samantha (Cardenas) Davis, was born into the arms of our Lord on March 10, 2020.

In addition to his parents, Gabriel is survived by his loving siblings, Lucas and Lydia Davis; grandparents, Raymond "Ray" Cardenas, Lynette Cardenas, Tanbrea and Kelly Irwin, Wayde and Diana Davis, and David and Sylvia Coates; great-grandparents, Wilma Cardenas, Robert and Mary Lou Edler, Michael and Betty Davis, Sylvia Churchill, and Robert and Shirley Irwin; uncles, Andrew Davis and Justin and Alex Cardenas; aunt, Sara Cardenas; and numerous other special family members and friends.

Private funeral services will take place under the care of HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Condolences can be made on Gabriel's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
