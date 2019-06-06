|
Gale O. Peecher
Chillicothe - Gale O. Peecher, 82, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born June 23, 1936, in Lickskillett to the late Walter and Opal Thacker Peecher. On February 12, 1956, he married the former Mary K. McKee who survives.
Also surviving are children, Scott (Sue) Peecher, of Clarksburg, Gayla (David) Vest, Jeff (Sheri) Peecher and Sara (Nathan) Cutright, all of Chillicothe; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two on the way; a brother-in-law, Roger Swaney, of Richmond Dale; sisters, Jackie Angus, of Sandusky, Juanita (John) Meeker, of Londonderry and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and his beloved pet, Poppie. He was predeceased by his mother; father and stepmother, Theresa Peecher; sisters, Pat Falco, twin sister, Ruthie Swaney and a brother, Lloyd Peecher.
Gale retired from Thompson Consumer Electronics/RCA, volunteered at Adena Regional Medical Center and was a choir director for 23 years at First Christian Church in Chillicothe. He was a member of V.A. Golf Course, Barber Shop Quartet and Brookside Church.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dr. Ralph Hux and Pastor Brent Rolsten officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookside Senior Sunday School Class or Ross County Christian Academy, 2215 Egypt Pike, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 6, 2019