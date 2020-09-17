Galen E. Hanes



Wheelersburg - Galen E. Hanes, 93 of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice center. He was born October 8, 1926 in South Webster a son of the late Alva and Mary Crabtree Hanes. He attended Unity Full Gospel Fellowship, was a Foreman at the former Goodyear Atomic Plant and retired as Safety Director at Aristech Chemical Plant. He was Valedictorian at South Webster High School and loved fishing and dancing especially Clogging, Square Dancing and Line Dancing.



Galen is survived by his wife, Judy DePriest Hanes; a son Dr. Jeffrey G. Hanes and wife Melissa of Kingston; a brother Robert Hanes and wife Ruth of Ft. Pierce, FL.; grandchildren, Dr. Jeffery T. Hanes and Jennifer Crider, Dr. Brandon Hanes and wife Ashley, Stacy Timko and Kristen and Kasey Hanes; great grandchildren, Emily, Lucas, Sophie, Austin, Zoe and Lila. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Hanes, brother William Hanes and a sister Helen Morris.



Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday September 19, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Bryan Davis officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.









