1/1
Galen E. Hanes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Galen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galen E. Hanes

Wheelersburg - Galen E. Hanes, 93 of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020 at SOMC Hospice center. He was born October 8, 1926 in South Webster a son of the late Alva and Mary Crabtree Hanes. He attended Unity Full Gospel Fellowship, was a Foreman at the former Goodyear Atomic Plant and retired as Safety Director at Aristech Chemical Plant. He was Valedictorian at South Webster High School and loved fishing and dancing especially Clogging, Square Dancing and Line Dancing.

Galen is survived by his wife, Judy DePriest Hanes; a son Dr. Jeffrey G. Hanes and wife Melissa of Kingston; a brother Robert Hanes and wife Ruth of Ft. Pierce, FL.; grandchildren, Dr. Jeffery T. Hanes and Jennifer Crider, Dr. Brandon Hanes and wife Ashley, Stacy Timko and Kristen and Kasey Hanes; great grandchildren, Emily, Lucas, Sophie, Austin, Zoe and Lila. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Hanes, brother William Hanes and a sister Helen Morris.

Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday September 19, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Bryan Davis officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH 45682
(740) 778-7054
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 17, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Tackett
September 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about Galen. He was one of the best people to help you. Was a pleasure knowing Galen for the last several years. Prayers for the family.
Ron and Barb Pinson.
Friend
September 17, 2020
hee was a verry good man. he will be misst we all loved him verry much. god bless the fammoly
johnny edwards
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers of comfort for family.
I received a lot of training from Gaylon while working for USS Chemicals, also had honor and pleasure working with his brother, Wib, at Security Central Bank. RIP.
Walter Maze
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved