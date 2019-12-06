|
|
Garnet Leona Jewell (Robinson) Spetnagel
Chillicothe - Garnet Leona Jewell (Robinson) Spetnagel, 87, passed away on Thursday, December 5th following a brief illness.
She was born October 26, 1932, in Ross County to the late Walter A. and Lillie Pearl Tackett Robinson. On March 14 1958, she married Paul E Spetnagel who preceded her in death January 6, 2012.
Surviving are children, Kelly (Joy) Spetnagel Sr., Janice and Diane Spetnagel, all of Chillicothe; grandson, Kelly Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.
Garnet attended Hilltop Mission Church for 74 years. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching birds at her many bird feeders. She contributed to several charities to support veterans and children. Her favorite charity was St. Jude Research Hospital.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Three Locks Cemetery with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a .
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019