Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Garnet M. Gallagher


1922 - 2019
Garnet M. Gallagher Obituary
Garnet M. Gallagher

Chillicothe - Garnet M. Gallagher, 97, of Chillicothe passed away 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Westmoreland Place following a brief illness.

She was born February 16, 1922, in New Boston to the late Charles and Beulah Oaks Brown. She was married to Robert Calver who died in 1943. On August 15, 1945, she married Oliver I. Gallagher who preceded her in death October 3, 2009.

Surviving are four children, Robert (Norma) Calver, of Bucyrus, Randall L. (Cheryl) Gallagher and Steven (Pam) Gallagher, both of Chillicothe; numerous grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren; a son-in-law, Roger Leedom, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a daughter, Vicki Leedom; sisters, Maxine Duncan, Lucille Greene and brother, Estel Brown.

The family would like to thank Westmoreland Place and N.C. Hospice for the care Garnet received.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Brent Ralston officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
