Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Chillicothe - Garreth Gowaine Jenkins, born March 19, 1940 to Edward and Pearl Maxine (Netter) Jenkins, died May 8, 2019 at Westmoreland Place, following an extended illness.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Jenkins; two children, Vanessa Gibbs, and Nancey (Derrick) White; a brother-in-law, Ron Jones; a step-brother, Carl Burgin, Sr.; his god son, Robert Lee Jr.; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Joseph Burgin, numerous aunts and uncles, and also his first wife, Virginia Thomas.

Gary was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and served his country from 1960-1964. He loved the Corp. and stayed involved with his fellow Marines throughout his years. He was a faithful member of the American Legion Post #682 in Philadelphia, PA. Gary went on to work at the United States Mint for many years before his retirement. He later returned to Chillicothe and worked at PPG in Circleville where he later retired. In his free time, he loved to go fishing and hunting. He was also an avid gun enthusiast.

Mary would like to extend a special thank you to the Westmoreland Place nursing staff, his nephew, J.R. Netter who was always there when needed, Traci Hughey, and to her extended church family who kept her uplifted through needs and prayers.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Clifford Brown and Pastor Eric Carson officiating. Military graveside honors conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may join the family from 11:00am until the time of the service on Saturday.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 14, 2019
