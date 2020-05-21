|
Garry Barnett
Chillicothe - Garry Eugene Barnett, Sr., passed from this life into eternity on May 17, 2020.
He was born August 22, 1960 in Elkton, MD to the late Andrew and Joan Barnett.
He is survived by his wife, Uvette Barnett; his mother, Joan Barnett, of PA; children, Garry Barnett Jr., Jesikah Cooper, both of MD, Tiffany (Nick) Gibson Mallory, and goddaughter, Amie Kinney, of Chillicothe; his foster children, Joseph and Caden Larue, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Zayden, Julius, Ryan, Renee, Nicholas, Becca, Hadlee, Craig, Avery, Jayden, and Jason; his siblings, Tim Barnett, Darrell Barnett, Andrew (Glenda) Barnett, Margaret King, and Melva (Irvin) Wainwright; his mother-in-law, Doralee Hairston; brothers-in-law, Robert Tyler, of NY, Mike (Gabby) Brown, of Chillicothe, and David Woodfork, of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Jessica (Mel) Brown, of Chillicothe; and two godsons, Elijah and Deondré Wesley . In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sue Brown, and a brother-in-law, Gary Davis.
Garry was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army. He attended the Fayeville Technical Community College in Fayeville, NC. He was a member of the Ionic Lodge #6 of Prince Hall Masons, a member of St. Elizabeth #6 Eastern Stars, and an active member of New Life Christian Church in Chillicothe. He was actively involved in the community with feeding and produce programs. He drove the school bus for Carver Community Center and for Men of Tomorrow. He retired from Chrysler in 2010.
Public graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Victor Cousins officiating, and military graveside honors to follow.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020