Garry Lee Ray
Chillicothe - Garry Lee Ray, 70, of Chillicothe, died 1 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 in Chillicothe, Ohio unexpectedly.
He was born December 12, 1948, in Chillicothe to Earl and Louise Glandon Ray.
Surviving are his father, Earl Ray; children, Garry Ray, Jr., Geremy (Monnica Seyfang) Ray and Charity (Jordan) Sheppard; grandchildren, Madison Ray, Tara Ray, Levi Simon, Micah Simon, Sebastian Ray, Sarah Seyfang and Shane Seyfang; former wife and mother of his children, Glena Ray; brothers, Mike (Christy) Ray and Rick (Kathy) Ray; sisters, Cathy Ray and Lu Ann (Aron) Ray Riley, all of Chillicothe; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Louise Ray.
Garry worked as a maintenance electrician for C & J Electric, Timkens, McDonald Douglas and Rockwell International. He was a devoted father and grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Garry also enjoyed farming.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the WARE FUNERAL HOME. There will be no funeral services.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019