Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Chaffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Chaffin


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Chaffin Obituary
Gary Chaffin

Circleville - Gary Chaffin, 71, of Circleville passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1947 in Kingston, Ohio to Lloyd and Georgia (Arledge) Chaffin. He was retired from Scioto Coca Cola Bottlers and Kenworth. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father Lloyd Chaffin; mother Georgia McKenzie, step mom Shirley Jean Chaffin. Gary is survived by his children Ronald and Teresa Chaffin, grandchildren Ciara Myers and Mercedes Stiltner, brothers George, Lloyd and Danny Chaffin and sisters Debra (Jim) Good and Brenda (Paul) King. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to James Cancer Center. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.