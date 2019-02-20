|
Gary Chaffin
Circleville - Gary Chaffin, 71, of Circleville passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1947 in Kingston, Ohio to Lloyd and Georgia (Arledge) Chaffin. He was retired from Scioto Coca Cola Bottlers and Kenworth. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father Lloyd Chaffin; mother Georgia McKenzie, step mom Shirley Jean Chaffin. Gary is survived by his children Ronald and Teresa Chaffin, grandchildren Ciara Myers and Mercedes Stiltner, brothers George, Lloyd and Danny Chaffin and sisters Debra (Jim) Good and Brenda (Paul) King. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to James Cancer Center. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019