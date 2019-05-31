Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cormany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Cormany


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Cormany Obituary
Gary Cormany

Delaware - Gary Lee Cormany, 79, formerly of Leesburg, Florida, passed 6:38 p.m. Tuesday May 28, 2019 in Willow Brook at Delaware Crossing, Delaware, Ohio.

Gary was born October 24, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Lee Eugene Cormany and Mildred Pauline (Tharp) Cormany. On August 20, 1960 Gary was united in marriage to Cynthia Jones (Fish) Cormany who preceded him in death March 18, 2015.

Surviving are his children, Jill (Clark) Wade of Westerville, Ohio, Kristen (Greg) Boyer of Waverly, Ohio, Jennifer (David) Slessman of Nashville, Tennessee, Amanda (Craig) Pitts of Nashville, Tennessee and Daniel Cormany of Beaver, Ohio, fifteen grandchildren, Melanie (Chad) Stickrath, Allison (Ian) Jackson, Vanessa Wade, Derek (Courtney) Boyer, Landon Boyer, Hailey Boyer, Cole Nathan, Brooke (Tyler) Dreher, Zachary Slessman, Meredith Slessman, Lauren Cooper, Carter Pitts, Megan Pitts, Logan Cormany and Ashton Cormany, seven great grandchildren, Maren, Grant and Zane Stickrath, Vitoria and Marlowe Jackson, and Lincoln and Hudson Boyer, a brother, Wade (Mary Alice) Cormany of Delaware, Ohio, and a sister, Mary Ellen Cormany of Waverly, Ohio.

Gary was a graduate of Waverly High School and the University of Tennessee where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the Morrison United Methodist Church in Leesburg, Florida. Gary was an avid football fan, loved to play golf, and go to the casino with his family.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the BOYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Julie Evans, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Boyer Funeral Home from noon until the time of the service on Saturday.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyer Funeral Home
Download Now