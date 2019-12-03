|
Gary D. Warner
Chillicothe - Gary D. Warner, of Chillicothe, as Jesus promised in John 14:2-3 "I am going to prepare a place for you. And… I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." Thus, it happened for Gary Warner as Jesus took him from this earth, and his home, on December 1, 2019. Gary had suffered with back and physical problems for many years.
Gary was born to Regina and Don Warner on October 29, 1939 in Chillicothe, Ohio. After high school, he served as a Petty Officer, and Navy Photographer. While stationed in the Philippines he helped build a Christian servicemen's center. At the Naval Air Base in San Jose, California he met Christian servicemen, who took him to church, youth meetings, a Bible Study and gave Gary a Gideon placed Bible. This led Gary to come to faith in Jesus Christ.
After the Navy, Gary married Joyce Grubb, who survives. They moved to the Los Angeles area, where Gary received a degree from Biola University in Bible and Industrial Arts. While at Biola, Gary also taught a boys Sunday school class at Church of the Open Door, in downtown LA, while J. Vernon McGee was the Pastor.
Gary started a teaching career at Hesperia Christian School in California. In Hesperia, he also helped build an educational building for his church an led an adult Sunday school class.
After moving back to Ohio, Gary and Joyce both started teaching at Philo H.S. Again, Gary led an adult Sunday School and also a Wednesday night prayer meeting, twice a month. While in the Zanesville area, Gary and Joyce became Field Representatives for Child Evangelism Fellowship doing teacher training, presentations in local churches, and having a children's "Good News Club" in their home. In addition, Gary drafted plans and with others built a replica of a caboose to tell kids Bible Stories at the fair. That caboose was used for many years in Zanesville and now 40 years later is still used in the Chillicothe area by the local Child Evangelism Fellowship. Gary also joined the Lions in Zanesville.
Gary returned to Chillicothe to work as a Vocational Therapist at the VA. Again, he served as an adult Sunday school teacher, and was ordained as a deacon. Gary also became active as a Gideon. He spent many years sharing and presenting the Gideon printed Bibles to inmates at the local jail, the prisons and the juvenile detention center. He also spoke in many churches around the state of how the Gideon New Testament, he received in the Navy, helped to bring him to faith in Jesus.
