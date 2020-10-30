Gary Dean Pack



Waverly - Gary Pack, 80, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Gary was the beloved Pastor of First Baptist Waverly, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, and First Baptist Beaver. He was also employed at Mead Central Research as a research tech and in human resources. His great passion was to see people come to know Jesus Christ and become faithful followers. One of Gary's favorite sayings was "God is good all the time, and all the time, God is good". He dearly loved his family, his friends, and his church. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and love for the Lord.



Gary was born on August 3, 1940 in Chillcothe, Ohio to Dawn and Ava Pack. He is preceded in death by his Parents and Brothers: Phillip, Norman, Bernie, Donald, and Larry Pack.



Gary is survived by his loving Wife of 61 years, Fern. His children, Shari Klaassen (John), Phillip Pack (Robin), and Eric Pack, Grandchildren, Jesse Pack (Justina), Jade Pack, Seth Klaassen (Emily), Andre Klaassen (Hannah), and Great-Grandchild, Hazel Pack.



The family requests that contributions in Gary's memory be made to First Baptist Waverly, 303 E. 3rd St., Waverly, OH 45690.



There will be a memorial service held at a later date at First Baptist Waverly









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store