Gary L. Jones
Chillicothe - Gary L. Jones, 61, of Chillicothe died 10:38 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born September 11, 1958 to the late Jennings and Doris Jones.
Surviving are his sister, Lakie Jones, of Chillicothe; a niece, Christina (Michael) George, of Chilliocthe; a nephew, Michael (Stacey) Barnhart, of Greenfield; great nephews whom he loved as his own, Brandon and Parker George; and great nieces, Bailey, Abbi and Aubrey Barnhart.
A private burial will be held in Concord Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020