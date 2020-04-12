|
Gary Lee Whitten
Ladson, SC - Gary Lee Whitten of Ladson, SC passed away at his home on April 3, 2020, following a hard-fought battle with brain cancer, Glioblastoma. He was born June 2, 1949 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Carl Clifford and Hazel Ethel (Stephenson) Whitten of Clarksburg, OH. On April 27th, 1996, he married Elizabeth "Bette" (Gorman) Crawford, who preceded him in death on August 25, 2019.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brad Alan and Kristina Lynn Whitten of Hanahan, SC, who were his primary caregivers. Also surviving are his sisters, Janice (Thomas) Crider of Marion, KY and Carlene Burton of Ore City, TX; nephews E. Michael Burton, Jr. and Christopher L. Burton of TX; a step-daughter Linda (Andrew) Keillor and two grandsons, Cooper and Tucker of WI; life-long friend, Neil Miller of Clarksburg, OH; and Martha and Ronald Vann of Hanahan, SC. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Tony Lee Whitten and brother-in-law, E. Michael Burton.
In 1989, Gary retired from the United States Air Force as a SMSgt. with 20 years of service as a data processing/computer specialist with duty stations in Illinois, South Korea, Maryland, South Carolina, Germany, and California. In 2012, he retired as an instructor from Trident Technical College, N. Charleston, SC. He was a member of the VFW Post 3433. He enjoyed golfing, tinkering in his garage and watching football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Scott Lindhorst and staff of MUSC's Hollings Cancer Center, the AllCare Living Services' caregivers, and Agapé Hospice of Charleston for their care and kindness to Gary and the family during Gary's journey.
Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to:
MUSC Foundation % Hollings Cancer Center by mail to 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425 or via their website at connect2.musc.edu.
A private graveside service will be held at Browns Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg, OH at the convenience of the family. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, OH is assisting the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020