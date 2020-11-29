Gary Leroy Nelson
Chillicothe - Gary Leroy Nelson, 56, of Chillicothe, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born August 21, 1964, in MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, to Gary Lee and Barbara Goodman Nelson both whom survive of Chillicothe. On January 5, 1989, he married the former Norma Marie Groves who survives.
In addition to his wife and parents, also surviving are children, Gary Lee (Katie) Nelson II, of Dunbar, WV, Tyler Jacob (Rebekah) Nelson, of Lancaster, Stephanie Marie Nelson, of Chillicothe, Crystal Groves, Charles Groves and Amy (David) Virgin, all of Chillicothe; several grandchildren; a twin brother, Gregory Lee (Sara) Nelson, of Maryland; a sister Tina (David) Kirby, of Georgia; and 4 nieces.
Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020. There will be no funeral service.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com