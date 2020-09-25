Gary Martin
Chillicothe - Gary Everett Martin, 87, of Chillicothe, passed away early Thursday morning, September 24, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born February 26, 1933 in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Blanche (Fornash) Martin. On December 17, 1989, he married Kathryn L. (Detty) Martin, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Cheryl (Robert) Morris, of Chillicothe, and Tammy (Scott) Lindsey, of Frankfort; his grandchildren, Cory Morris, Sarah (Tyler) Morris, Heather (Jared) Butler, Skyler Lindsey, and Sydney Lindsey; his great-grandchildren, Saphira Butler, Aurora Lindsey, Malaki Lindsey, Ronin Rosas, and Silas Butler on the way; his only remaining sister of 12, Patti Martin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Gary worked several jobs in his lifetime, including as a certified auctioneer, a former Deputy Sheriff with the Ross County Sheriff's Office, and more recently at Walmart.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Circleville. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 1:00pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his honor.
