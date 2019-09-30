Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Gavin Xavier Huston Obituary
Gavin Xavier Huston

Chillicothe - Gavin Xavier Huston, went home to be with Jesus at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 unexpectedly.

Gavin was born August 6, 2019 to Amber Howard and Charles "Nick" Huston.

Surviving are brothers and sisters, Cayden Howard, Lillian "Lilly" Huston, Braxton Huston, Anna Huston, and Gabriella "Gabby" Huston; paternal grandparents, Danny and Gladys Howard; maternal grandparents, Destry and Jennifer Looney; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gavin had just begun to get his personality. He was a very happy baby.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Minister Patty Malone officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
