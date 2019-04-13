Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Gene Anne McLean


1948 - 2019
Gene Anne McLean Obituary
Gene Anne McLean

Chillicothe - Gene Anne McLean, 70, of Chillicothe, passed away Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born August 9, 1948 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Rose Anne Mason.

Surviving are her siblings, Eva McLean, of Chillicothe, Gary (Michelle) McLean, of Michigan, Aaron (Denise) McLean, T.J. McLean, Lisa (Roger) Hyden, and Shane (Vickie) McLean, all of Chillicothe; several nieces, nephews, and close friends; and one special friend, Mike Bastian, of Albany, NY.

Gene Anne was a graduate of Chillicothe High School. She went on to work at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for more than 30 years before her retirement. In her free time, she enjoyed being active in Native American Culture and attending Pow-Wow's at Canter's Cave. She also loved to travel, researching her family's genealogy, and reading. She also volunteered at the Crisis Center.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date and Gene Anne will be buried with her mother at Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
