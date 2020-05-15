|
Geneva Danner
Chillicothe - Geneva Danner, 53, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday night, May 12, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
She was born January 2, 1967 in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Melvin and Rosemae (True) Danner.
Surviving are her aunts and uncles, Doc (Jackie) True, Wanda True, and Leslie (Donna) True; and her cousins, Debbie, John, Brenda, Steve, Donna, David, Cindy, Terri, and Kathy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an uncle, Harold True.
Geneva enjoyed playing games on her computer, loved watching the horses outside of her window in Kingston, and liked crocheting things for her family.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Private family graveside services will be held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery at a later date.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020