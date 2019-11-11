Services
Geneva L. "Genny" France

Geneva L. "Genny" France Obituary
Geneva L. "Genny" France

Chillicothe - Geneva L. "Genny" France, 52, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:52 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born May 9, 1967, in Columbus, Ohio to David and Margaret Bowens France.

Surviving in addition to her mother, Margaret Clifford Bowens, of Chillicothe; a son, Brandon L. Mollett, of Chillicothe and a daughter, Jennifer (Garth) Spears, of Columbus; grandchildren, Jaden, Gunner and Gabriel Spears and Dylan, Connor and Addison Mollett; three brothers, William France Jr., of Columbus, Clifford Bowens Jr. and Stevie Bowens, both of Chillicothe; sisters, Tina Perkins, of Chillicothe; several friends including special friend, Shelby, of Chillicothe and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, David France and a sister, Donna Bowens.

Geneva was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME Pastor Ryan Bevans officiating. Burial will follow in Three Locks Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
