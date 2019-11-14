|
Genevieve D. "Genny" Junk
Frankfort - Genevieve D. "Genny" Junk, 91, of Frankfort, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born on August 27, 1928, the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth Dawson Jones. On November 28, 1954 she married James F. Junk who preceded her in death on March 23, 1982.
She is survived by her son, Russell (Joda) Junk and daughter, Patricia (James) Hurtt; grandchildren, Troy Junk, Bethany (Ryan) Givens, and Melissa (Tristen) Carter; and great-grandchildren, Gracie and Isaac Carter.
Genny was a graduate of the Centralia High School. She worked many years at the Citizens Bank and the Ross County Treasurer's Office. She belonged to the Austin United Methodist Church. She was also a longtime member of the Concord Grange and a Farm Bureau Council Group. Genny loved spending time with her family, working puzzles, reading, attending card clubs, and rarely missed her weekly hair appointment.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Dan Bennett officiating. Friends may visit with Genny's family on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Austin United Methodist Church, c/o Joy Hirsch, 1229 Douglas Rd, Washington CH, OH 43160, Concord Township EMS, PO Box 616, Frankfort, OH 45628, and the OSU Extension, Ross Co., ATTN: Endowment Committee, 475 Western Ave. Suite F, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Those wishing to sign Genny's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019