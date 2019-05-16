Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe - George G Magill, "Red", 91 years young, was welcomed into Heaven on May 14, 2019. He was born July 18, 1927 in Circleville, the son of George W. and Thelma (Hardesty) Magill

He is survived by his teen sweetheart; his loving wife of 71 yrs., Dorothea (Doyle) Magill; sons and daughters, Gordon Magill of Florida, Steven George of Pennsylvania, Marcia Magill of Georgia, Brenda Jordan, Byron Magill, and Michael Magill of Ohio, and Brett Magill of Missouri. He is blessed with 17 grandchildren and 17 greatgrandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Donna Heshiser of Ohio and a brother, Charles Magill of Virginia. His parents, a grandchild, sisters, Leona and Irene and brothers, Clarence, Andy, Roger and Gilbert preceded him in death.

Already missed dearly, he is flying high in heaven.

He was a hero to many, and an outspoken soldier for God. He was a proud and willing U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII, serving this great country which he loved. His charismatic spirit was as large as his loving heart. He was an employee of the Omar Bakery and the U.S. Postal Service.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with Military Honors by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 16, 2019
