|
|
George "Junior" Glandon Jr.
Frankfort - George "Junior" Glandon Jr., 89, of Frankfort passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his nephew and niece, Brian (Amy) Glandon's home. He was born on Sunday, January 4, 1931 in Vinton County, the son of the late George D. and Nettie Bobblett Glandon. On April 27, 1973 he married the former Beverly Ann Sims, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Junior is survived by one brother, Terry (Ruth) Glandon of Frankfort, three sisters-in-law, Ruth Glandon of Frankfort, Sharon Glandon of Frankfort, Carolyn Glandon of Chillicothe, and many nieces and nephews who were his pride and joy. He is preceded in death by four sisters, six brothers, and one nephew.
Junior was a graduate of Twin High School and worked as a farmer. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Junior retired from working at Garman Feed & Supply. He was a member of the South Salem United Methodist Church.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic no public services will be held. A private family graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Salem United Methodist Church, c/o Joe Smith, 4482 Main Street, South Salem OH 45681. Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave a personal remembrance of Junior on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020