George H. Mark III

Myrtle Beach - George H. Mark III, age 79, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife, Sally A. Mark; a son, George H. Mark IV (Chip) and his wife Alison of Annapolis, MD and a daughter, Michelle R. Scott and her husband Rocky of Londonberry, OH; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Service will be private at his request.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
