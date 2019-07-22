|
|
George J. Hassey
Chillicothe - George J. Hassey, 82, of Chillicothe, died at 3:18pm July 20, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1936, in Columbus, OH to the late Thomas J. and Hazel M. (Graves) Hassey. On September 27, 1987, he married the former Phyllis J. Coleman, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter Holly Kost, of Columbus; grandchildren: Bradley (Melissa) Nolan, Desirae Boysel and Clarissa Leasure; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joyce (Randy) Carver; special cousins Joyce (Carl) Woods, Charles (Maria) Hassey, John (Linda) Hassey, and Jim Hassey. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Thomas Hassey.
George was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He served his country in the US Air Force for 35 and half years, retiring as Senior Master Sergeant. He then retired from driving a school bus for Vinton Co. Schools. He was an active member of St. Peter Church, where he served as Sacristan, altar server, and was a member of St. Vincent DePaul, Knights of Columbus-Council 15793, and a member of the 121st Old Timers. George was well-loved and will be remembered as being dedicated to his church, his family and his country.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday, July 24, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. Military graveside services will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Haller Funeral Home, where a wake service will be held at 8pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to either: the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Peter, 285 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601; or the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio 45433. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 22, 2019