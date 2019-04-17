|
|
George Kimberlin
CHILLICOTHE - George Keith Kimberlin, 70, of Chillicothe, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of his Savior, surrounded by his loving family Sunday, April 14, 2019. George fought a tremendous battle for 80 days after a devastating fall on the ice, January 25, 2019. He suffered a broken back and neck.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy. The couple have two beloved daughters, Hannah (Josh) Wood and Abigail (Chris) Shoemaker. They have three grandchildren, Matthew Kieth Morgan, Zoe Mae Wood, and Hope Iris Lucille Rose Shoemaker. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Charles Ward; his brothers, Gerald, of Tennessee, Dwight (Pam), of Michigan; sisters, Brenda Kwitkowski, of Wisconsin, Katherine Kimberlin, of Florida, and Karen (Earl) Evans, Gale (Lonnie) Davis and Niobie (Mike) Marlowe, all of Tennessee; and his brothers-in-law, Robert (Rebecca) Ward and Pete (Suzy) Ward, of Bainbridge. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Kimberlin Cupp, Father, Frank Kimberlin, a step-father, Grady Cupp, his mother-in-law, Iris Ward; a brother Norman Kimberlin, a sister-in-law, Patty Kimberlin, nieces Susie Skaggs and Teresa Mendenhall Trimble, a nephew Nicky Kimberlin and a great-nephew, DJ Williams.
George graduated in 1968 from Paint Valley High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked from the time he got out of high school. His jobs included Firestone Steel-Michigan, Stewarts, Colling Packing, Hoover Universal in Greenfield, Goodwin Electric in Newark and he finished his career at Glatfelter Paper, retiring in 2011 after 31 years. George belonged to the 458th Sea Tiger Assn. and enjoyed going to their reunions. He also was a member and served as First Vice of AMVETS Post 4. George was very proud of his family and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Rob Bryant officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 pm Thursday at Haller's. His online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019