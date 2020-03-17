Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
George O. Miller Sr.


1935 - 2020
George O. Miller Sr. Obituary
George O. Miller, Sr.

Chillicothe - George Oliver Allen Miller, Sr., 84 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 4, 1935 in Ross County, the son of Amos and Loney (Moneypenny) Miller. On August 9, 1975 he married Gloria E. Detty who preceded him in death September 27, 2011.

Surviving are daughters, Tina (Steve) Pritchard, Circleville, Kimberly (Kevin) Dearth, Columbus, Cathy (Tony) Althouse, Chillicothe, Susanna Frazier, Chillicothe and Judith Llama, Lancaster; sons, George O. Miller, Jr. (Tina Beeler), Robert (Debbie) Miller, Terry (Patty) Hawk, Robert Hawk and Donald (Ann) Hawk, all of Chillicothe; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and brothers, Paul Miller and Ralph Miller, both of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Mary, Minnie and Barbara and a brother, John.

Mr. Miller was a retired heavy equipment operator for Kokosing Construction.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Charles Pettit officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Thursday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
