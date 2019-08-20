Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
George W. Mendenhall


1937 - 2019
George W. Mendenhall Obituary
George W. Mendenhall

Chillicothe - George W. Mendenhall 81, of Chillicothe went to be with the Lord 1:55 am Monday August 19, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born December 25, 1937 in Ross County the son of the late Lloyd and Roberta (Riehle) Mendenhall. On April 8, 1961 he married Peggy Ann Dotson, who went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2015.

George is survived by 2 children, Wade Mendenhall of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Angie (Brad) Anderson of Bainbridge; 5 grandchildren, Megan, Katie and Hope Anderson, Nick Mendenhall and Amy Mendenhall (Beth); 3 great grandchildren, Peyten, Gavin and Ellee; 6 sisters, Edna Legg (Dan), Judy Cooper, Donna Park, Karen Dotson, Lora (Monte) Arledge and Vanessa (Gary) Shoemaker; 2 brothers, Bob (Jane) Mendenhall and Joe Mendenhall; and he also leaves behind his faithful companion, Cami.

In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Mendenhall;

George retired from Kenworth, he was a member of Plug Run Church of Christ in Christian Union and he was a 41year member of the Twin Township Fire Dept. George like to listen to bluegrass music and often joked about being the mayor of Mingo.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Rev. David Marhoover officiating. Burial will follow in the Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with George's family from 5 to 8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign his online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
