1/1
Gerald Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Adams

Chillicothe - Gerald Adams, 74, of Chillicothe, died 11:40 a.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born January 28, 1946, in Jackson, Ohio, to the late Minnie Iona Manering Adams. On November 7, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Bonnie Atwood who survives.

Also surviving are daughters, Angela Adams-Lunsford and Melissa (Edward) Adams-Hunt, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Miranda Board, Adam Lunsford and Kirstyn Adams-Hunt; a great granddaughter, Launa Lawless; and a great aunt, Mary Saunders, of Springfield.

Gerald was a 1964 graduate of Unioto High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Gerald attended Ohio University where he received a degree in Graphics Engineering and then enrolled at the Ohio State University where he received a Masters Degree in Education. He retired from Unioto High School where he had taught Industrial Arts for 33 years. Gerald had also taught at Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center and Ohio University-Chillicothe and had also worked for Barrett Cargo and Withers as a Draftsman.

Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Springbank Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund thru their website at www.kidneyfund.org

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved