Gerald L. Dennewitz
Gerald L. Dennewitz

Chillicothe - Gerald L. Dennewitz, 87, of Chillicothe, answered the call of our Lord and Savior to go home to heaven on October 17, 2020, following a brief illness.

Gerald was born in Ross County on March 22, 1933, to the late Joseph M. and Lillian M. (Sheets) Dennewitz. On June 17, 1956, he married Mary Yvonne Mullineaux, who preceded him in death on 2007.

Surviving are their children: Tammy McCray, Larry Dennewitz and Jarrod (Lauren) Dennewitz; grandchildren: Gerald's buddy, Josh, Nicole and Nathan McCray, Danielle Dennewitz, Isabelle, Samuel and Phoebe Dennewitz; great-grandchildren: Lincoln Meddock, Caden Johnson, Treyson Johnson and Elizabeth Dennewitz; a brother Donald (Norma) Dennewitz; a brother-in-law Roger Mullineaux; sisters-in-law Betty Dennewitz and Delores Dennwitz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife, his brothers, the WWII three Dennewitz brothers: John, James Harold and William, and brothers Pearl, Raymond and Clarence; and sisters-in-law Clarabelle, Lavon and Sally Dennewitz; and Anne, Patty, Charlotte and Helen.

Gerald retired from the Mead Paper Corporation. He was a skilled musician for many years. He loved music, wrote songs and was very accomplished playing the double neck steel guitar. He and his brothers, Donald and Raymond, played instruments and sang together during various musical engagements in their younger years.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, no indoor services will be observed. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, October 21, in Greenlawn Cemetery under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Attendees are asked to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family in care of Haller Funeral Home. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
