Gerald McGee
Chillicothe - Gerald Max McGee, 92, of Chillicothe, died 8:18 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born in Glouster, Ohio to the late Earl and Ethel (Anderson) McGee. On February 14, 1974, he married the former Norma J. Theobald who survives.
Also surviving are children, Gloria (Mike) LaBeau, of Naples, FL, Beverly (Dan) Dubin, of Bonita Springs, FL, Dr. Mark (Annie) McGee, of Athens, Jeff (Marissa) McGee, of Somerset, Brian (Lori) McGee, of Canal Winchester and Marla (Dave) Moore, of Dublin; step children, John (Susan) Cunningham of Chillicothe and Connie (Dan) Coates, of Chillicothe; Grandchildren, Lori (Tom) Rogala, Amy (Rick) Mazurowski, Allison (Vince) Devitis, Rachel (Kyle) Johnson, Sam McGee, Claire McGee, Sara (Scott) Hedges, Molly (Brian) Thomas, Maggi McGee, Allie (Drew) Stevens, Jacob Moore, Zach Moore, Jodi (Neil) Caruso, Brady Cunningham, Aaron (Sarah) Coates, Adam (Jamie) Coates, Abby (Dan) Renner and Amy (Jason) Kidnocker; and 23 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by father, Earl; mother and stepfather, Ethel and Hershel Sorrell; and brothers, Foster McGee, Earl McGee, Jr. and Larry Sorrell.
Gerald was retired from the Continental Baking Company and Sears.
The family would like to thank the Adena Doctors, nurses and Dr. Scosik for their care of Gerald.
Funeral Services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. His funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website. The link for the live stream will be posted at the bottom of his obituary. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214 or http:/www.heart.org/columbus.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.