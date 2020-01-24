|
Gerald "Jerry" Wickline
Chillicothe - On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Gerald "Jerry" Franklin Wickline passed away at the age of 86. He was born on August 25, 1933 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Clarence O. and Nona (Hammond) Wickline. He was predeceased by three siblings, Darrell, Margie, and Paul.
Jerry married Morag Clark on June 2, 1956 and was the loving father of Karen (Mark) Roth, Denise Wickline, and Roger (Kelly) Wickline. He was a devoted husband and caregiver to Morag until she lost her courageous battle with cancer in 1986.
Jerry was an honorably discharged Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force and served from 1953 to 1973 before retiring. He was a highly decorated combat veteran, and was the pilot of the last B52 downed in Vietnam. Among the many medals awarded for extraordinary achievement, some include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and the Purple Heart. He was an honored war hero, brave and courageous in battle and in peacetime.
On January 26, 1989, Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Sue Davis, and together they shared nearly 31 years of marriage. He was admired and respected by his step-children, Beverly Tyler, and the late Jeffrey (Angela) Tyler. His consideration and loving kindness given freely to his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren are memories that will forever be cherished. He was a caring uncle to numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, his siblings, and first wife, he was preceded in death by his favorite aunt, Amy Valentino.
Jerry loved the ocean and was a commercial fisherman off the Oregon coast catching tuna, salmon, and crab. He could design and build from scratch model airplanes, furniture, and houses. He constructed radio-controlled airplanes that simulated the same airplanes he flew while in the Air Force. He lived his life passionately with zeal for adventure and loved his family above all else.
The family expresses gratitude to the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Home Based Primary Care, and CLC Hopewell House for providing exceptional end of life care.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home. Military graveside honors will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020