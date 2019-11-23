|
Geraldine McSweeney
Londonderry - Geraldine "Gerry" McSweeney, 88, of Londonderry, died at 8:22pm November 21, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born November 24, 1930, in Wayne, WV, to the late Edmond B. and Josie (Smith) Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Rideout; a grandson Matthew Rideout; 2 sisters and 2 brothers. On June 9, 1990, she married Oscar L. McSweeney, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter Sandra (Gary) Sherwood; son Mike Rideout and his fiancée Ronda Dotson, all of Londonderry; step-children: Sheila (Sean) Lazono, Rhonda (Danny) Williams and Ray McSweeney, all of Texas; grandchildren: Matthew (Rene) Sherwood, Jeremy Sherwood, Brian (Carole) Rideout and Tricia (Tim) Murdock; 7 great-grandchildren, including special great-grandchildren: MaKayla, Keelan and Josie Sherwood; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-grandchildren; and a sister Juanita Hopping, of Florida.
Gerry retired from the former Big Bear Stores. She was a member of the Richmond Dale Church of God.
Her funeral service will be held at 3pm Monday, November 25, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor John Evans, Sr. officiating. Burial will be held at 1pm Tuesday in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova, WV. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm Monday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
