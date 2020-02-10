|
|
Geraldine Woodring
LONDONDERRY - Geraldine E. Woodring, 102, of Londonderry, died 9:16 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 2, 1917 in Ross Co. to the late Warner J. and Laura B. Fout Roush. On April 4, 1936 she married Harry Woodring, who died in June 17, 1999. Survivors include a daughter, Sharon (Wendell) Tackett, of Londonderry; four grandchildren, Michelle (Charles) Tolliver, Lisa (Rick) Corbin, Barry (Julie) Woodring, and Robin (Lisa) Woodring; ten great-grandchildren, Kaylee (Jeremy) Domoslawski, Maddie Tolliver, Emilee (Jason) Woodring, John (Amanda) Woodring, Jennifer Woodring, Allyson (Erick) Woodring, Jacob Woodring, McKinsey Rosta, Michael Rosta, and Marissa Groves; four great-great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Dominick, Nathan, and Mason; a brother, Donald (Susie) Roush a sister, Patricia (Neil) Merritt; numerous nieces, nephews, a wealth of friends; and two wonderful caregivers, Diana Lozier and Carolyn Alley. She was preceded in death by a son, James Woodring; a grandson, Brian Woodring; and eight siblings.
Mrs. Woodring was an office manager for Producers and Scioto Livestock companies, and Stanley and Son Auctioneers. She was a member of Concord Methodist Church-Londonderry, Concord Ladies Group, the ladies card club, "The Hussies" and enjoyed playing bingo every Friday with her bingo buddy Dianna. She loved spending time with family, cooking and baking special dishes. Her main pastime was reading. Camping and fishing were among her favorite things to do as well. For the past 10 years she has spent her winters in Florida with her daughter and son-in-law.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Mike Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 - 1:00 Wednesday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to Concord Methodist Church, 30769 US 50, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020