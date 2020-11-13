1/1
Gladys Marhoover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Marhoover

Waverly - Gladys Irene Marhoover, 90, of Waverly, Ohio changed addresses at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born July 18, 1930 in South Solon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rev. Russell and Lillie (Harbage) Knisley. On September 2, 1952 she was united in marriage to Paul Raymond Marhoover, who preceded her in death on April 11, 1995.

She is survived by two sons, Rev. David (Penny) Marhoover and Rev. Timothy (Leah) Marhoover, five grandchildren, Christina (Matthew) Branscomb, Bradley (Beth) Marhoover, Cassandra (Matthew) Richardson, Caleb (Erika Freimuth) Marhoover, and Luke (Bree) Marhoover, nine great-grandchildren, Dustin (Bryhana) Branscomb, Jacob (Jordyn) Branscomb, Garrett Branscomb, Alyssa Marhoover, Landon Marhoover, Kerrigan Marhoover, William Richardson, Jackson Richardson, and Anna Richardson, two sisters, Joyce (Owen) Johnson and Marie Matson, a special niece, Karen Freeman, many other nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law, Sally Knisley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Kathy Marhoover, granddaughter, Jessica I. Marhoover, three brothers, Wilbur Knisley, John Knisley, and Neil Knisley, and a sister, Naomi Cooper.

Gladys graduated from Twin High School, Bourneville, Ohio in 1948, moved to Dayton, Ohio where she worked for the National Cash Registry Company. She met the love of her life, married him, and became a Pastor's wife. Over 42 years, She and her husband Paul pastored eleven different churches. Gladys was a homemaker, which she greatly enjoyed.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday November 15, 2020 and from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family has requested that anyone in attendance adhere to Ohio's mask mandate.

www.boyerfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved