Glen M. Barnhart
1956 - 2020
Glen M. Barnhart

Chillicothe - Glen M. Barnhart 63, of Chillicothe passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born October 17, 1956, in Chillicothe to Clarence L. and Bernice L. Bush Barnhart. On June 15, 2002 he married the former Carrie Wright who survives. In addition to his mother, Bernice, of Chillicothe he is survived by children, Amanda and (Shane) Hawk, Christina (Michael) George, Michael Barnhart, Leigh Ann, and Glen Barnhart; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Steve (Trudy) Barnhart, Rick (Dianna) Barnhart, and Bill (Brenda) Barnhart; sisters, Kathy Sheets and fiancé (Sean) and Bev (John) Holloway and many aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his father Clarence L. Barnhart; father-in-law, Harold Wright and mother-in-law, Carrie Wright.

Glen was a former Brown Corporation employee.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.

Following the service everybody is invited to Spud Run Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
