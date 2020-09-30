Glen M. Barnhart
Chillicothe - Glen M. Barnhart 63, of Chillicothe passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born October 17, 1956, in Chillicothe to Clarence L. and Bernice L. Bush Barnhart. On June 15, 2002 he married the former Carrie Wright who survives. In addition to his mother, Bernice, of Chillicothe he is survived by children, Amanda and (Shane) Hawk, Christina (Michael) George, Michael Barnhart, Leigh Ann, and Glen Barnhart; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Steve (Trudy) Barnhart, Rick (Dianna) Barnhart, and Bill (Brenda) Barnhart; sisters, Kathy Sheets and fiancé (Sean) and Bev (John) Holloway and many aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father Clarence L. Barnhart; father-in-law, Harold Wright and mother-in-law, Carrie Wright.
Glen was a former Brown Corporation employee.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday.
Following the service everybody is invited to Spud Run Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
