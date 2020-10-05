Glenn E. Conaway



Glenn passed away on September 30, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center. Glenn was born on January 19, 1941 to the late William Brian and Hazel Viola Conaway. He graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1959. On November 19, 1984 he married Sherry Conaway, who survives. Also surviving are a brother, Wayne Conaway, sons James (Patricia) Conaway, Mark (Shauna) Conaway, stepson, Kevin Moore and stepdaughter, Vanessa Landrum. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. He was pre-deceased by several brothers and sisters. Glenn retired from the Chillicothe Post Office in 2006 after more than 30 years as a letter carrier. Glenn enjoyed going to the Ross County Senior Center and playing bingo and appreciated all the friendships there. As per his wishes his body was donated to OSU Body Donor Program and there will be no funeral service.









