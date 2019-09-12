|
Glenn E. Gragg Sr.
Chillicothe - Glenn E. Gragg Sr., also known as Gene or "City" to his family and friends went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, September 9, 2019.
Gene was born April 25, 1929 in Chillicothe to the late John and Dora (Lightle) Gragg. On December 30, 1950 he married the former Norma Williamson who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Randall (Debbie) Gragg, Pamela (Michael) McGuire, Bock (John) Alexander and Glenn Gragg Jr. (Geno) as well as 6 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his grandson, Shawn L. Gragg as well as brothers, John, Bill, Dwight, Tom, Charlie, Robert and two infant brothers; sisters, Grace Chaney, Agnus Bridenbaugh, Nan Cottrill, and Cleo (Sis) Uhrig.
Gene was known in his younger years for his wild motorcycle riding and his barber skills. He was a retired carpenter and welder for the local Carpenters Union 1255. He continued using his skill to help family and neighbors for years after retirement. He was also a member of Shady Glen Church where he gave his heart to the Lord.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Shady Glen Church with the Rev. Richard Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may visit with Gene's family at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Those wishing may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019