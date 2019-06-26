|
Glenn L. Sparks Sr.
Chillicothe - Glenn L. Sparks Sr., 75, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:22 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at his residence following a short illness.
He was born June 8, 1944, in Chillicothe to the late Noah W. and Elizabeth I. Terry Sparks Sr. On December 21, 1981he was married to the former Charlotte R. Huston who survives.
Also surviving are children, Larry Diehl, of Lima, Roberta (Ronald) Fink, of Chillicothe, Melanie (Romy) Trinidad, of Virginia Beach, Glenn (Hannah) Sparks Jr., of Chillicothe, Geoffery Woodman, of Michigan and Jason Woodman, of Louisana; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Noah W. Sparks Jr., of Chillicothe and Clarence (Arbutus) Sparks, of Dayton; two sisters, Deborah Griggs, of Chillicothe and Charlotte I. Sparks, of Fairborn and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Robin Pryce; a son, Robert A. Sparks and twin sisters, Rozella and Pricilla Sparks.
Glenn retired from the military after 22 years, having served in the Army and Navy during Vietnam. He was a member of AMVETS Post 4 and a member of Faith Fellowship Ministries.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ken Roark Jr. officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 142 Honor Guard. Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019