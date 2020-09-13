1/1
Glenn Michael "Mike" Calhoun
1940 - 2020
Glenn Michael "Mike" Calhoun

Glenn Michael "Mike" Calhoun, 80, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord at 11:40 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.

He was born February 11, 1940 to the late Robert Benson and Evah Evelyn Eblin Calhoun. On August 30, 1960, he married the former Donna Jean Uhrig who survives.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Suzanne R. Calhoun, of Chillicothe; a former daughter-in-law, Michelle Calhoun Nasalrod, of Zanesville; grandsons, Jason Todd Calhoun and Micheal Paul Calhoun; great grandchildren, Gage, Logan and Prudence; a brother, Dale Robert (Dorothy) Calhoun, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Todd Sebastian Calhoun and a sister, Barbara Jean Adams.

Mike was a faithful member of Jefferson Avenue CCCU and retired from Techneglas in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Jefferson Avenue CCCU with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue CCCU
SEP
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue CCCU
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
