Glenn R. Kimbler
Chillicothe - Glenn Richard "Alvy" Kimbler, 80, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed away on August 15, 2019, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, due to injuries sustained in an accident on August 3, 2019.
Glenn was born on April 15, 1939, to Elijah Monroe "Preach" and Garnet Mae (Cash) Kimbler. He is survived by daughters Pamela Diane (Mark) Nichols and Elaine Susan (Rex) Newlan; grandchildren Susan Cheyenne (Heath) Good and Amanda Raye (Cody) Canterbury; great-granddaughters Carianne Elizabeth and Alaina Raye Woods and great-grandson Phillip Allen Canterbury, all of Chillicothe. Also surviving are sister Evelyn (Wayne) Beard, of Columbus; sisters-in-law Marjorie (Kimbler) Gatten and Virginia Kimbler of Chillicothe, and Jan Kimbler, Tennessee; and brother-in-law Tim Robertson; many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Especially dear to Glenn were his close cousins Hobart and Martha Harris and Phyllis and Douglas Ray.
Preceding Glenn in death were his parents, step-mother Virginia Kimbler, sister Marilyn Robertson, brothers Franklin, John, Roy, and Paul, and his Aunt Mary Brown, who was his rock.
Glenn was a graduate of Southeastern High School and began his 43-year career at Chilpaco in 1958, when he retired in 2001. Ever humble, he was a loyal employee, never having missed a day of work due to illness. He loved his family, found great joy in being around people, and was always playful, joking and being a prankster. He was always the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He hosted the family Christmas party for many years. A sports enthusiast, Glenn played basketball, baseball, and softball. He also loved the outdoors - he could be found gardening, cutting wood, or tinkering around the yard.
Glenn knew the Lord Jesus Christ; this has been a source of strength and comfort during this difficult time and will be in the years to come. Although his time on earth is now done, we know that he has eternal life and has been reunited with loved ones who have gone before him and will be waiting on those to come.
Although this brief synopsis does not fully pay tribute to or capture all aspects of the man that Glenn was, the gap is filled by the memories and stories of those who knew and loved him.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. Following visitation, Graveside Services will be held at Little Mound Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Beard officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern High School.
A Celebration of Life is being held at the convenience of the family.
