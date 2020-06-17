Glenn (Mike) Rideout



Glenn (MIke) Rideout, age 69, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at OSU Medical Center after an extended illness. Son of the late William Rideout and the late Geraldine Rideout McSweeney. Survived by fiancé, Ronda Dotson of Chillicothe; children, Brian Rideout and Tricia Murdock: grandchildren; sister, Sandra Sherwood; aunt, Juanita Hopping; nieces, nephews, and friends. Glenn was a retired carpenter and OHSAA baseball umpire. Member of the Eagles Aerie # 600 of Chillicothe. Glenn requested cremation with no service. A celebration of life may be held at a later date.



O. R. Woodyard Co. 1346 S. High Street Columbus, Oh. 43207 614-221-7746









