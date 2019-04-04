Services
Gloria "Deanie" Jackson


- - Gloria "Deanie" Jackson, 84, went home to be with the Lord at 11:18am March 30, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 20, 1934, in Chillicothe and was a graduate of Chillicothe High School.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Paul W. Jackson; daughters and sons-in-law Charlene (Timothy) Neff and Toni (Curtis) Cooper, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Steven (Michelle) Jackson, Tamika (Chris) Butler, Jeremy (Jenny) Brown, Tiara (James) Wingo, Aaron Cooper, Brittney Cain and Chaz Cain; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister Marjorie (Douglas) Cousins; brothers: Danny Carpenter, Ricardo (Sherlan) Carpenter, David (Felicia) Carpenter and Jerry (Shirley) Carpenter; and a host of nieces andnephews. She was predeceased by her parents Hazel and Robert Carpenter; a great-grandson Jeremy Brown, Jr.; and a brother Bobby Carpenter.

Deanie was a devoted member of the Original Glorious Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who lived for her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm Tuesday April 9, at the Original Glorious Church with Bishop Melvin Maughmer officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until 1pm Tuesday at the church.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
