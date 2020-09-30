Goldie Marie Baker
Chillicothe - Goldie Baker, 95, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus unexpectedly.
She was born December 2, 1924, in Ross County, to the late Marty and Stella Wolfe Seymour. On September 22, 1941, she married Lawrence Baker who died December 1, 1963.
Surviving are children, James Baker, Audrey Hummell and Geneva Cottrill, all of Chillicothe; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was predeceased by daughter, Betty Baker and Joann Clemmons; 12 brothers and sisters; and her faithful companion, her dog, Nikki.
Goldie had attended Jefferson Avenue CCCU. She touched the hearts and souls of everyone she ever met. Goldie loved her family and will be dearly missed by them all.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.
