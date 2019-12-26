|
|
Gordon Mathie
Waverly - Dr. Gordon Mathie, age 95, passed away peacefully with his special love Brenda Owens at his side, on December 20, 2019 at his Bristol Village residence in Waverly, Ohio. In 2013, Clara (nee Hosking), his wife of 64 years, preceded him in death. Besides Clara, he was preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude Mathie; his siblings Clarice (Cla) Williamson, Ronald Card, Harold Mathie, Lilian MacFarland, and Elsie Freeman; and his nephews Perry and Douglas Williamson.
He is survived by his sons David (Diane) Mathie of Hannawa Falls, New York, and John (Sharon) Mathie of Westlake, Ohio, his grandson Stephen (Jennifer) Mathie of Boise, Idaho, his Michigan nieces Marjorie (Carl) Mihalyfi, Karen (Robert) Parks, Carla (Shirdell) Jurgenson and Emily Kress; and nieces Lisa (Eric) Herman of Oregon, and Barbara (Donald) Perry of Ohio, 2 great grandchildren, and numerous great and great, great nieces and nephews.
Gordon was born in Toronto, Ontario in 1924. After his family moved to Detroit, Michigan, he began playing the cornet as a teenager. He joined the Navy in 1943 and played with various Navy bands until 1946. After his service he enrolled at Wayne State University where he received both bachelors and master's degrees in music education and trumpet. While at Wayne State he met Clara, who was playing horn in the marching band, and they married in 1949. Gordon went on to perform with the Detroit Symphony, the Leonard Smith Concert Band and the St. Louis Sinfonietta.
In 1959, along with his family, he moved from Michigan to Potsdam, New York to teach trumpet and music education at the Crane School of Music, State University of New York. He was also trumpet faculty at the National Music Camp, Interlochen, Michigan from 1959 to 1966. Early in his Crane career, he attended the University of Illinois and earned his doctorate in Music Education. An active performer during his teaching career, Gordon was a founding member of the Potsdam Brass Quintet and also performed with the Vermont Symphony. He retired from Crane in 1982 as a Professor Emeritus and was given the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Gordon was very active in the International Trumpet Guild, where he served as its first Treasurer, then Vice President and member of the Board of Directors. Following his retirement from Crane, he wrote the textbooks The Trumpet Teacher's Guide, My Trumpet Week, and numerous transcriptions and arrangements for trumpet and brass. He also taught many US colleges as well as abroad.
Gordon and Clara moved to Bristol Village in Waverly twenty years ago. Gordon was active in the Brass Band of Columbus, gave private trumpet lessons and service as a consultant to professional trumpeters. He was a leader and a participant in many of the Bristol Village music groups, and received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Obama in recognition of his volunteer service to Bristol Village.
The family will be holding a private memorial in the future. People wish to make a contribution in honor of Gordon are asked to donate to: The Clara Mathie Horn Scholarship, c/o Potsdam College Foundation, Inc. SUNY Potsdam, 44 Pierrepont Ave., Potsdam, NY 13676.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019