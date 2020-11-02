Grace A. (Morgan) MinorGrace A. (Morgan) Minor, 97, passed peacefully on October 30, at her daughter's home in Clearwater, Florida, with family by her side. Grace was born in Lyndon, Ohio to Leslie Morgan and Lois (Brown) Morgan and graduated from Buckskin High School in 1941. She married the love of her life, the late Ronald Minor of Circleville, in 1944. They moved to New York City after WWII, where she worked for IBM and GM as a computer operator and programmer. She continued her work at IBM when they returned to Dayton, Ohio, and her husband worked for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They were members of Fairmont and Central Presbyterian Churches, where Grace was active as a deacon and elder, and where they made many close and lifelong friendships. She and her husband were involved in many church activities, including being advisors for a high school group, taking them on several service trips to South Dakota to assist with the Sioux Nation annual meetings. Grace sang in the Sweet Adelines barbershop chorus and quartet, was a member of the PTA, DAR, Clan Lindsay, and Eastern Star. She was a proponent of women's rights, environmentalism and 'giving back' to her community. She and her husband joined a group of other retired friends traveled to Missouri and built Habitat for Humanity homes. Their last trip was when Grace was 86 and Ron was 90 years old. They were avid genealogists, spending decades researching family histories. After retirement, they moved to Chilllicothe, Ohio, and joined First Presbyterian Church, where they both played in the hand bell and she sang in the church choir - and where they made many close friendships. Grace personified the expression "never met a stranger". She had the gift of engaging people with her stories and her charm. She was beloved by many and was fondly known as Amazing Grace.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, brothers William and John Morgan, sisters-in-law Mary June, Ruth, Ruth, Norma, and Bonnie. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Keith Law) Minor, her adored granddaughter Morgan (Jonathan) Smith, great grandchildren Michael and Grace Smith and Tyler Jones, her brothers Edward Alec and Wayne Morgan, many cherished nieces and nephews, Bob and Beverly Brown, the Awsumb family, Julie and Alan Cory and their sons, Matt and Scott and their families, treasured church friends in Dayton and Chillicothe, and her wonderful Chillicothe neighbors, Nell, Chip, Jeff, Katie, Bob, and Rosie.A memorial service and interment will be planned for some time in the future, when loved ones can gather safely to remember her. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709, or to the Crossnore School and Childrens Home, P.O. Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616.