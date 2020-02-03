|
Grace M. Hatfield
Chillicothe - Grace M. Hatfield, 76, of Chillicothe, died at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 4, 1943 in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Betty Jane Thompson Seymour. On June 6, 1961 she married Kenneth L. Hatfield Sr. who preceded her in death on January 28, 2013.
Grace is survived by her four children, Danny Lee (Brenda) Hatfield, Sherry Lynn (Gary) Park, Jenny Lanman, Kenneth L. (Rebecca) Hatfield Jr., all of Chillicothe, seven grandchildren, Jamie Barker, Christina Hitt, Lisa Park, Brandy Hatfield, Shasta Belcher, Tabetha Johnston, Codey Hatfield, fourteen great-grandchildren, two sisters, Joyce Arledge of Chillicothe, Penny Spaulding of FL, and one brother Herbie Seymour of FL. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Dalton Scott Hatfield and three brothers, Marshall Seymour, Virgil Seymour, and Wayne Seymour.
Grace worked in food and nutrition at Traditions Nursing Home where she retired in 2005.
Friends and family are invited to visit with Grace's family at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m.. In keeping with Grace's wishes, cremation will follow. Those wishing to sign Grace's online register may do so at
www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020