Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Burial
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Graham L. Thompson


1930 - 2020
Graham L. Thompson Obituary
Graham L. Thompson, 89, of Chillicothe, died 1:50 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born June 17, 1930, in Omar, WV, to the late Clyde and Alta Johnson Thompson. On August 13, 1955, he married the former JoAnn Leaverton who died June 6, 2007.

Surviving are a daughter, Lisa A. Turner, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Tara (Justin) Immell, Chad (Stacey) Tyler, Dustin (Alli) Tyler and Nicholas (Brittany) Detty; great grandchildren, Spencer, Jaxson and Harper Immell, Charli Isabell Tyler, and Rieghlynn, Bristen and Alivia Detty; a cousin, Neva Gill, of Delaware, OH; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lynne L. Miller; a sister, Carolyn Layman; and brothers, Charles and Roger Thompson.

Graham served in the United State Air Force during the Korean War. He was a retired educator having served as a teacher at Chillicothe High School and Professor at OU Chillicothe, OU Athens, National Louis University of Chicago, Rio Grande and in Botswana-Africa. Graham was a member of Scioto Lodge #6 F&AM, American Legion Post 62, the Ross County Shrine Club and William K. Sheridan and Associates. He was also a Referee, High School Coach and Realtor.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor James W. Grove officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Monday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
