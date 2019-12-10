|
Gregory A. Hinton
Richmond Dale - Gregory A. Hinton, 52, of Richmond Dale, passed away 3:31 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born October 15, 1967, in Ross County to Daniel and Donna Adams Hinton. On October 15, 2008 he married the former Danielle Hollingshead, who survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Donna Adams, of Dayton and a son, Joshua Lee, at home.
Gregory attended Richmond Dale Church of God.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Hocker officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019